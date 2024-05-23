"I performed 98 per cent of stunts alone": Manoj Bajpayee on his upcoming film 'Bhaiyya Ji'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 23 : Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film 'Bhaiyya Ji', shared insights into his rigorous preparation for the action-packed role.

The actor who is best known for his roles in Shool, Gangs of Wasseypur, Joram including others revealed that he performed 98 per cent of stunts in the film.

In an interview with ANI, Bajpayee said, "I proudly say that I have done 98 per cent of the stunts in the movie myself... and it was the dream of our action director S Vijayan and my director Apoorva Singh Karki that I do it myself as it will be very exciting for the audience when they realize that I have done all the work myself."

Speaking more about the film the actor revealed that the story revolves around the relationship of step-brothers.

"There was a time when people in Mumbai used to call the people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar as Bhaiya...I am from Bihar and grew up here and everyone calls me Bhaiya ji... It is a story of stepbrothers. He is carrying forward the spirit of family... Films of the 70s used to come from villages and had larger-than-life action. The mainstream usually doesn't show villages much," he said.

Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki.'Bhaiyya Ji' is Manoj's 100th film, which is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Samiksha Oswal, Shael Oswal, Shabana Raza Bajpayee, and Vikram Khakhar. Apoorv Singh Karki has directed it, while Deepak Kingrani has written it.

The release date for the project has been set as May 24.

