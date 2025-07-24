I picked Sam C S to score music for 'Mahavtar Narsimha' after being mesmerised by his score for Tamil film Jada, says director Ashwin Kumar

Chennai, July 24 Ashwin Kumar, the director of Mahavtar Narsimha, the first film in the phenomenally impressive Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, has now disclosed that he chose Tamil music director Sam C S to score music for his animation film and the franchise, after being mesmerized by Sam's background score for the Tamil film 'Jada'.

Talking to IANS, the director, who is now helming the ambitious animated franchise, spoke at length about how he zeroed in on the Tamil film music director to score music for his film, which is to be presented to Indian audiences first and then to world audiences later.

"I have been a musician myself and if I had not been making films, I would have been a choreographer or musician. I have studied music," begins the director. "When I was looking for a music composer, I went through the works of a lot of musicians. And when I went through Sam's discography, there was one film that he had done. A film called 'Jada'. I heard the OST soundtrack of that film and was mesmerised. I realised that there was only one person who could do justice to this film and that was him," Ashwin Kumar said.

He went on to add, "We somehow reached out to him and showed him what we had done. We had done sixty to seventy per cent of the film then. He immediately understood the scope of the film as this film requires a huge musical spectrum. We are talking about a world musical spectrum. The dimension of music being used is very wide. We have used Digi2 from Australia, we are using orchestral music, we are using shastric music at the same time. To have all that knowledge... Also, we are using modern day film music too."

Talking to IANS, music director Sam C S said, "For this film, I needed six months. That is the most I have taken for composing music for any film. Since this is an animation film, they would come to me with a rough anime. I would score music for it and then they would take it back and based on the background score, again work on the animation and would return for it to be refined even further."

Mahavtar Narsimha, which has been directed by Ashwin Kumar, has been produced by Shilpaa Dhawan, Kushal Desai, and Chaitanya Desai under the banner of Kleem Productions. The film, which is slated to hit screens on July 25, will also be released in 3D and in five Indian languages for a start.

For the unaware, Hombale Films and Kleem Productions have officially unveiled the lineup for this ambitious animated franchise, which will span over a decade and chronicle the ten divine avatars of Lord Vishnu. First in line is 'Mahavatar Narsimha' which releases on July 25 this year. 'Mahavatar Parshuram' will release in 2027, 'Mahavatar Raghunandan' in 2029, 'Mahavatar Dhawkadhesh' in 2031, 'Mahavatar Gokulananda' in 2033, 'Mahavatar Kalki Part 1' in 2035, and 'Mahavatar Kalki Part 2' in 2037.

