I proudly represent the free-spirited, independent, ambitious girls of my country!’ : Bhumi Pednekar

Young Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar is an incredible actor who has delivered towering performances in all her films. Bhumi has represented the aspirations & the unwavering courage of small town Indian girls in most of her films so far. Being a girl born and brought up in Mumbai, Bhumi is happy to have been able to finally play a big city girl in her latest release Thank You For Coming (TYFC).

Bhumi says, “I’m a city girl and somehow I have never played a role like this in my career. So, I’m really glad that Karan Boolani and Rhea Kapoor has presented me in a real, relatable self in Thank You For Coming. I have been born and brought up in Mumbai. I proudly represent the free-spirited, independent, ambitious women of my country.”

Bhumi’s performance has won her unanimous acclaim from critics. She says, “I’m also happy that people have loved my turn as the city girl, celebrating womanhood like never before on the big screen. The actor in me always wants to explore roles and take on new challenges.”

Bhumi’s latest release is a take on patriarchy and it focusses on a girl’s right to self-pleasure that is not dependant on a man.

She says, “I think TYFC has been the perfect film for me to also tell people that I’m not shy to pick up subjects that could be considered a taboo. I felt the need to do this film especially because we do live in a patriarchal society where the needs of a woman is always secondary to the needs of a man.”