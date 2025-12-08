"I so painfully miss you papa": Esha Deol pays emotional tribute to Dharmendra on his 90th birth anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 8 : Actor Esha Deol penned an emotional tribute to her late father and veteran Bollywood icon Dharmendra on his 90th birth anniversary, sharing cherished memories and how he inspired him in life and career.

Legendary star Dharmendra passed away on November 24, leaving a deep void in Hindi cinema. The actor's demise has been mourned across the country, with fans and colleagues paying heartfelt tributes that reflect the profound impact he had on Indian cinema and popular culture.

Reflecting on her bond with her late father, Esha wrote on her Instagram handle, "To my darling Papa..Our pact, the strongest bond . " us " through all our lifetimes, all the realms and beyond ..... We are always together papa . Be it heaven or earth . We are one .For now I have very tenderly, carefully & preciously tucked you in my heart ... deep deep inside to carry on with me for the rest of this lifetime."

Esha recalled moments of warmth, laughter and long conversations that defined their relationship. "The magical precious memories..... life lessons, the teachings, the guidance, the warmth, the unconditional love, the dignity and the strength you have given me as your daughter cannot be replaced or matched by any other."

The 'Dhoom' actor said she "painfully" misses Dharmendra and remembered his "warm protective hugs". "I so painfully miss you papa ... your warm protective hugs that felt like the cosiest blanket, holding your soft yet strong hands which had unspoken messages & your voice calling out my name that followed with endless conversations, laughter & shayaris. Your motto " always be humble , be happy, healthy & strong"

She added, "I promise to continue your legacy with pride & respect . And I will try my best to spread your love to the millions who love you as I do . I love you pap, Your darling daughter ,Your Esha , your Bittu ."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESHA DHARMENDRA DEOL (@imeshadeol)

Dharmendra's passing marked the end of an era in Hindi cinema. Over the decades, he earned admiration for his versatility across genres and became one of the industry's most loved stars.

One of the most iconic actors of his time, Dharmendra made his mark in Hindi cinema with memorable performances in films like 'Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke', 'Sholay,' 'Chupke Chupke', 'Ayee Milan Ki Bela', and 'Anupama', among others.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor