"I still get goosebumps": Karan Singh Chhabra shares his experience of shooting for 'Chatrapathi' Hindi remake

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 4 : Actor Karan Singh Chhabra who is playing a significant role in the upcoming Pan India film 'Chatrapathi' shared his experience.

Karan is embarking on a new journey in his career with his crucial role as a villain in 'Chatrapathi'.

Sharing his experience of working on such a big project, Karan said, "When I first got to know that Rajamouli Sir's name is associated with this Project and a filmmaker like VV Vinayak, who has given superhits in south, is making it I was delighted."

He also shared experience of shooting for the film, "While shooting in Hyderabad. Many Senior actors told me that this is not a normal Villain, this is a dream role for any actor as there is so much to do and in 2005 Telugu actor with screen name "Shafi" had set such a benchmark with this role, I was excited and of course under some pressure at the same time."

Karan added, "Overall, I still get goosebumps when I recall the 35 day shooting experience in different locations of our country."

Makers of the Hindi remake of Prabhas and director SS Rajamouli's action thriller unveiled the official trailer on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the trailer which he captioned, "PRABHAS - SS RAJAMOULI TELUGU REMAKE IN HINDI: 'CHATRAPATHI' *HINDI* TRAILER OUT NOW... Here's the trailer of #Chatrapathi... #Hindi remake of #Telugu film #Chatrapathi, starring #Prabhas and directed by #SSRajamouli... Stars #SreenivasBellamkonda... In *cinemas* 12 May 2023. Directed by VV Vinayak... Written by Vijayendra Prasad... Dr Jayantilal Gada [PEN] presents. #BSS9."

The Hindi remake of the film is also titled as 'Chatrapathi' and it marks the Bollywood debut of Telugu actor Bellamkonda Sreenivas, who is known for his performances in films like 'Sita', 'Alludu Adhurs', 'Kavacham' and many more.

Helmed by V.V. Vinayak and is all set to hit the theatres on May 12, 2023.

'Chatrapathi' tells the story of a protagonist who rose against oppression to become a saviour of immigrants that suffered massive exploitation.

It also stars Nusshratt Bharuccha, Bhagyashree, Sharad Kelkar, Sahil Vaid, Amit Nair, Rajendra Gupta, and Shivam Patil, among others.

The film is an official Hindi remake of a Telugu film with the same title which was helmed by the 'RRR' director SS Rajamouli and starred Prabhas and Shriya Saran in lead roles.

Released in 2005, the action-drama film gathered positive reviews from fans.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor