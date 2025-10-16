I still have a scar...: Channing Tatum says he got hurt filming "nude scene" in Roofman

Los Angeles [US], October 16 : Channing Tatum recently shared that he got injured while filming a "nude scene" for his latest movie, 'Roofman.' The actor, who plays fugitive Jeffrey Manchester in the film, said the scene left him with a permanent scar.

According to Deadline, Tatum, in a recent interview with a magazine, recalled how the accident happened while shooting one of the film's most challenging and awkward moments.

"I mean, it wasn't great, because I'm butt naked, so I can't wear pads or anything," Tatum told the magazine, as per Deadline. "So I was wet and soapy, and it was just a messy scene."

In the sequence, Jeffrey is caught showering inside a Toys 'R' Us by store manager Mitch, played by Peter Dinklage. The scene quickly turns chaotic as the nude fugitive tries to flee through the store, tripping over things before climbing up a wall to hide.

"I did actually get hurt jumping up onto the bike rack, and then I had to do the funny jump into my little hideaway," he recalled. "I didn't make it over the edge of the hideaway, and I gashed my [leg]. I still have a scar from it on my leg, and we just had to glue it together and keep going."

The actor also recalled how awkward it was to film such a scene, especially with the camera placement.

"I think the most memorable thing, though, is looking at Derek [Cianfrance, the director] and going, 'How are we shooting this? Because at any angle, you're going to see stuff.' And he's like, 'Yeah, we're going to figure it out.' And I'm like, 'What does "figure it out" mean? Because you're right behind me as I'm jumping up on the thing. You're going to be right down the barrel,'" he added.

Roofman, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this year, also stars Kirsten Dunst as Leigh, a Toys 'R' Us employee who develops a bond with Tatum's character. The film is now playing in theaters.

