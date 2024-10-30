"I think he will follow the rules strictly": Actor Bhavana Belegere on Karnataka High Court granting interim bail to Darshan

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 30 : Following the Karnataka High Court's decision to grant interim bail to actor Darshan for six weeks in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case, actress Bhavana shared her views on the matter.

Speaking to ANI, Bhavana remarked, "Since it's a serious crime, I believe he will follow the rules strictly. I don't think he'll take this lightly or break any of the rules."

Darshan is also under investigation for alleged "VIP treatment" received at Parappana Agrahara Central Jail.

Commenting on this, Bhavana said, "Influential individuals often receive certain privileges, especially over extended periods. Now that he has back pain, they're unlikely to make him sleep on the floor or a bench; he will likely receive a cushion bed."

Single-judge Justice S Vishwajith Shetty on Wednesday approved Darshan's interim bail application to facilitate surgery. The High Court directed him to surrender his passport to the trial court.

The court also ordered Darshan to appear at a hospital of his choice and submit a report on his medical condition to the court within one week, including details of any necessary treatment.

Darshan is named in the chargesheet related to the Renukaswamy case, involving the murder of a 33-year-old Chitradurga resident. The victim's remains were found in Bengaluru's Kamakshipalya on June 9.

