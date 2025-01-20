"I think it's a spectacular idea": Chris Columbus on Harry Potter being adapted into TV series

Washington [US], January 20 : Acclaimed filmmaker Chris Columbus recently reacted and spoke about Harry Potter being adapted into a TV series for HBO, reported People.

"I think it's a spectacular idea, because there's a certain restriction when you're making a film," Columbus said.

He directed the film adaptations of J. K. Rowling's novels, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (2001) and its sequel, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002).

"Our film was two hours and 40 minutes, and the second one was almost as long," he continued, referencing the runtimes for 2001's Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone and 2002's Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, respectively.

The director shared that he and others who worked on the first two Harry Potter films "tried to get as much of the book in as possible."

Given that the upcoming HBO project, which is set to begin production soon, will be a series, there will be room to include more from J.K. Rowling's books, including plot points that may have previously been cut from the films, according to People.

"The fact that they have the leisure of [multiple] episodes for each book, I think that's fantastic," Columbus added. "You can get all the stuff in the series that we didn't have an opportunity to do ... all these great scenes that we just couldn't put in the films."

Columbus is also known for Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. He added, "I look forward to seeing what they're trying to do with it. I think it's great," reported People.

