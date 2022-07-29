'I think it's artistic freedom': Janhvi Kapoor on Ranveer Singh's controversy

After Alia Bhatt, Vidya Balan and other Bollywood celebrities came in support of the actor Ranveer Singh who courted controversy after he posed nude for a magazine cover and shared photos on social media, actor Janhvi Kapoor came up in support of the actor.

Janhvi while speaking to the media at the launch of Reliance Digital in Delhi on Friday said, "I think it's artistic freedom and I don't think anyone should be analysed for artistic freedom."

An FIR was registered against Singh on a complaint filed at the Chembur Police Station. Reportedly, the case has been filed after receiving the complaint by an office-bearer of the NGO who had alleged that the actor hurt the sentiments of women with his nude photos.

The images from Ranveer's photo shoot for Paper Magazine were posted online on July 21. In the images, Ranveer is seen wearing no clothes. In one of the images, he was seen lying on a rug naked recreating Burt Reynold's famous photograph.

The Mumbai Police filed the FIR under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code like 292 (sale of obscene books, etc), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young people), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and provisions of the Information Technology Act.

Janhvi Kapoor while speaking about her upcoming movie "Good luck Jerry" which was released on Hotstar earlier today said, "I'm very hopeful making a film. It was very much fun. I have a very good memory of it and finally it's like I am giving cherry to the audience and I hope you will love cherry and with an open heart give an opportunity."

"It's a simple and lovely picture we made it with the hope that you people love it and to make you laugh and give an exciting experience to you guys", she added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor