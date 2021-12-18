'I Told Him, 'I Can't Do This'' Genelia's breakdown after one month of her marriage with Riteish

Riteish and Genelia are the most adroable couple of Bollywood, their chemistry is so amazing and fans love to watch them together. Falling in love and sharing the bond for ten years then, getting married, the couple proved that true love still exist.

But do you know one thing Genelia who dated Riteish for 10 years broke down after getting married and said she can't do this. Yes, you heard that correct the actress recently appeared on the show Ladies Vs Gentlemen season two, where she shared the funny phase of her married life.



The actress revealed that she has to dressed up with salwar kameez and jewellery every morning, and she soon get tired of this, so she told her husband Ritiesh that she can't do this, the actress quoted "When I got married, I thought it was a norm. Every morning, I would come dressed up and I would get irritated, that why do I have to dress up."

While Riteish said that he was used to seat on dining table wearing T-shirts and shorts, when he used to see Genelia getting dressed up in salwar kameez and jewellery. He further stated that he used to assume that his wife must be getting ready for some prayer ceremony. And this thing continued for the month.



After which Genelia quoted "One day, I broke down. I said, 'I can't do this.' He was confused, he was like, 'What are you doing?' I was like, 'I can't dress up like this every day.' He said, 'I am also wondering why you are dressing up like this every day!'"

The lovely couple tied the knot in 2012, and also have two children Rahyl and Riaan