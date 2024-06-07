'I Took Time to Test' Relationship with Husband Mathias Boe: Taapsee Pannu

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu, who secretly got married to her longtime boyfriend Mathias Boe. The couple tied a knot with boyfriend Mathias Boe got married in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur on March 23, 2024. They were in relationship for 9 years. While opening about her relationship she revealed that it was not a love at first sight, I took times to test and then our relationship began.

During an interview, Taapsee mentioned her special admiration for athletes. She explained that her affection for her partner didn't develop instantly; she took time to assess the practicality and feasibility of the relationship. Despite her initial fondness and respect for him, love blossomed gradually through their interactions. She emphasized that the connection she felt with him was distinct from her past experiences, evoking feelings of security and maturity that signaled a meaningful relationship.

The first glimpse of Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe's wedding surfaced on Reddit, showcasing Taapsee in a red suit adorned with heavy jewelry and Mathias in a sherwani and pagdi. The couple engaged in joyful dances, embraces, and kisses following the varmala ceremony. Taapsee and Mathias tied the knot on March 23 in Udaipur, with the intimate festivities commencing on March 20. In recent times, Taapsee's appearance in Rajkumar Hirani's film "Dunki," featuring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, has garnered attention.