"I used to go and hug him": Jaideep Ahlawat opens up on his bond with father, speaks on 'generational gap'

New Delhi [India], January 30 : Actor Jaideep Ahlawat, who lost his father Dayanand Ahlawat earlier this month, talked about his relationship with him and how the 'Paatal Lok' actor worked on bridging the generational gap between them.

In a conversation with ANI, he said, "I think everywhere, especially in North India, our father and their generation hardly know how to express love neither through words nor physical gestures."

Jaideep, who portrays a cop and a father to Siddharth Chaudhary (played by Bodhisattva Sharma) in 'Paatal Lok', makes a comparison to the character in the series.

"Teenagers like Siddharth in 'Paatal Lok' are lonely and don't talk much with their mothers. They are growing up, hormonal changes are occurring, and most fathers I have seen most of the fathers do not discuss much with their children other than daily expenses or whether or not they attended college or school on time. However, teenage children are immature. We are all like this who believe that our older generation doesn't know much about the current time due to their lack of exposure to the changes happening in the world," he said.

Ahlawat further said that he soon understood that filling the generation gap between him and his father was his responsibility.

"We often forget that our father knows everything and they are aware of the changes happening in the world. So, there is a generation gap that has existed for a few years, but I quickly realised that it is my responsibility to fill it. So, when I would return from college on Saturdays and Sundays, I used to go and hug him. For a while, he wondered what was occurring, but I tried to fill the gap," the actor added.

Earlier in the month, actor Jaideep Ahlawat lost his father Dayanand Ahlawat.

Sharing the unfortunate news, Jaideep's team issued a statement, saying, "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Jaideep Ahlawat's beloved father. He departed for his heavenly abode yesterday surrounded by family and love."

"Jaideep and his family request privacy during this difficult time as they cope with their profound loss. We thank you for your understanding and prayers," it added.

After learning about the demise of Jaideep's father, many fans on social media paid condolences to him.

The last rites of Jaideep Ahlawat's father took place in his hometown Haryana.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jaideep Ahlawat is currently seen the season 2 of 'Paatal Lok'. He also worked in 'Gangs of Wasseypur', 'Vishwaroopam', 'Raees', 'Raazi', 'Jaane Jaan', 'Maharaj' and many more intriguing projects.

He will next be seen in the acclaimed series 'Family Man 3'. The show starring Manoj Bajpayee in lead has been created by Raj and DK.

