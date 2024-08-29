I Want To Do Action Films, Says Shalini Pandey

Shalini Pandey is one of the most talented actresses who impressed the audience with her performances in ‘Arjun Reddy, ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ and the recently released film ‘Maharaj’. The audiences are hailing her performance in 'Maharaj,’ which also co-stars Junaid Khan.

In a recent interview, Shalini Pandey revealed her secret skills and said "I love dance and sports. I have already danced in the film Maharaj. Besides swimming, I am good at running badminton and volleyball. I am good at physical activities, so I want to do an action film."

While the audiences have seen her range as an actress in her previous movies, it would be exciting to see Shalini in an action avatar. Meanwhile, on the work front, Shalini Pandey will be next seen in ‘Dabba Cartel’ and ‘Bandwaale’.