'I Want to Talk' Teaser: Abhishek Bachchan Shares Glimpse of his Upcoming Film Ahead of November 22 Premiere (Watch Video)

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is making headlines for his upcoming film, "I Want To Talk." He recently shared the teaser, which has garnered significant attention along with the announcement of its release date.

In the 34-second teaser, a cartoon of Abhishek's face is shown in a car, where he states, "I don't just like to talk...but I live to talk. I feel this is the only difference between life and death. The living can talk...but the dead can't."

Abhishek describes the film, saying, "We all have that one person in our lives who lives to talk. This is the story of a man who always looks on the bright side of life, no matter how hard it may be." "I Want To Talk" is set to be released on November 22.