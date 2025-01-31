"I wanted the music to echo timeless devotion like love...": AR Rahman on creating 'Jaane Tu' song in 'Chhaava'

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 31 : Music maestro AR Rahman's new track 'Jaane Tu' from the upcoming Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer 'Chhaava' was launched on Friday afternoon in Hyderabad.

For the love track, Rahman collaborated with Arijit Singh, and he believes that Singh's "classical expertise" has elevated the song.

"For Jaane Tu, I wanted the music to echo the timeless devotion-like love between Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Maharani Yesubai, while also speaking to the modern soul. The endeavour was to craft something that feels like a bridge between two worlds - historical and contemporary. Arijit Singh's textured and emotionally laden voice wraps around the composition, carrying the listener into a world of yearning and hope. His classical expertise and heartfelt delivery elevate the song to a realm very few singers can unlock," Rahman said in a press note.

Arijit Singh also expressed his excitement about the collaboration.

He said, "Jaane Tu is divine and sincere. The melody hits right in the centre. I feel blessed that Rahman sir has given me the opportunity I am grateful. I feel his music transcends time and I feel lucky to experience his music. singing this song I felt pure and passionate."

The lyrics of 'Jaane Tu' were penned by Irshad Kamil.

Sharing his views on the track, Irshad expressed, "With Jaane Tu, we wanted to capture a feeling that transcends timea love so pure, so effortless, that it feels eternal. Collaborating with A.R Rahman is always special as he weaves in emotional depth with his music that turned the lyrics into something more than just wordsinto a timeless memory, one that would connect with listeners long after they hear it."

Directed by Laxman Utekar, 'Chhaava' also stars Akshaye Khanna. The film is a period drama that portrays the legendary story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, played by Vicky Kaushal. It is set to depict the courageous Maratha ruler's legendary reign, beginning with his coronation in 1681.

The movie will hit the theatres on February 14, 2025.

