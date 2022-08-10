I was born to play this character, says 'Liger' baddie Vish

Mumbai, Aug 10 Debutant Vish, who will be seen on big screen as the baddie fighting Vijay Deverakonda in the film of the year 'Liger', says he was born to play this character.

Vish is playing a MMA fighter on screen is a real martial artist off screen too has worked really hard to ace his on screen character.

He said: "From the last seven years I have been continuously training myself for different types of martial arts, so this is actually a dream character to portray on the big screen. Being a martial artist myself and getting to play an MMA fighter in the film Liger is nothing but just perfect! I think I was born for this character."

Being made in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages, 'Liger' is scheduled for release in theatres on August 25.

