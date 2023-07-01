"I was called the Idli gunda," says Mimoh Chakraborty while recalling being bullied during school days

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 : Mithun Chakraborty's son and actor Mimoh Chakraborty recalled being bullied during school days and is completely opposed to this and believes it should be stopped.

Bullying is when someone is mistreated, violently dominated, or intimidated by the use of force, compulsion, harsh taunting, or threats. In schools as well as other places, this kind of persecution has spread like wildfire.

Talking about his school days, the 'Haunted 3D' actor spilled the beans about hiM being bullied as a kid in school. "My school friends used to bully me, make fun of me and make me feel conscious and bad about myself. I was called the 'Idli Gunda' which meant 'Idli Fatso'. But this never stopped me from following my dreams and achieving what I was meant to. The best way to answer bullies is being the best at what you do and not giving them the win."

When asked what kind of measures should be taken to avoid bullying in school, he added, "I think the atmosphere of a school should be made such that kindness prevails competition because kindness is the ultimate weapon against the ugliness of bullying. I believe there should be no more bullying in schools and facilities should be made to eradicate any possibility of such behaviour completely. Proper security, good counselling and an approachable administration for students to come forward and share their complaints."

