"I Was Jealous": Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Talks About Her Sibling Rivalry with Ranbir Kapoor

Riddhima Kapoor, the eldest daughter of Neetu and late actor Rishi Kapoor, is currently featured in season 3 of Netflix's reality show "Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives." This season showcases a rivalry between Bollywood and Delhi wives. After marrying businessman Bharat Sani, Riddhima moved to Delhi. She shares a close bond with her brother Ranbir, which is frequently highlighted through their Instagram stories.

During an episode of Netflix's Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni opened up about her daughter Samara's jealousy towards her younger cousin, Raha. In a candid conversation with her mother, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima and her husband, Bharat Sahni, shared how Samara's jealousy has even prevented them from holding Raha. Neetu asked Bharat, “When Samara was born, Riddhima stopped going out with you, remember? And later on, I said, ‘Riddhima, have another child.’ She said, ‘Bharat will leave me.’”

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan Steals the Show on 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives'; Fans Call for Permanent Spot

Bharat responded, “No, no, no! I was ready,” revealing that he hasn’t held his brother’s kids since Samara was born. “Samara doesn’t want that,” he added. Neetu pointed out, “You didn’t hold Raha, remember?” Riddhima explained that she “could not” do that in Samara’s presence, saying, “She’s so jealous.” Reflecting on her own childhood, Riddhima acknowledged that she, too, was a jealous sibling when her brother, Ranbir Kapoor, was born. Neetu humorously recalled, “She would throw him off the cradle… and then she would pinch him.” Riddhima admitted, “I would pinch him and all.”