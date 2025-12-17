"I was like a child in the theatre," says SS Rajamouli as he praises James Cameron for 'Avatar: Fire and Ash'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 17 : Filmmaker SS Rajamouli recently joined James Cameron in a virtual conversation to discuss the world's biggest franchise, 'Avatar' and its upcoming instalment, 'Avatar: Fire and Ash'. The two legends talked about the intricacies of storytelling, their unique creative processes, and the shared anxiety that comes with releasing films on such magnitude.

Reflecting on his viewing of 'Avatar: Fire and Ash', SS Rajamouli said he felt "like a child in the theatre," lauding Cameron for his film.

Rajamouli said, "I would like to thank you because you made me the first person, or probably the only person, amongst 1.45 billion Indians to watch Avatar: Fire and Ash. That feels very special."

SS Rajamouli even shared that 'Avatar' ran for a year in IMAX in Hyderabad. The filmmaker highlighted how the Avatar franchise remains a benchmark for immersive, big-screen experiences.

He then praised the film, saying, "Watching Fire and Ash was an absolute pleasure. Hats off to you for creating those complex sequences, visuals and characters. I can go on and on. I was like a child in the theatre watching the Wind Traders, the Ash People, the new characters."

James Cameron also expressed his admiration for SS Rajamouli's cinematic vision and shared his desire to visit his film set.

'Avatar: Fire and Ash' from 20th Century Studios releases in India on December 19 in 6 languages English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Meanwhile, the fourth and fifth "Avatar" films are scheduled for release on December 21, 2029, and December 19, 2031, respectively, reported Variety.

In April, Disney debuted the first footage from James Cameron's highly anticipated film 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' at CinemaCon, giving a glimpse into the next instalment of the beloved franchise.Introduced by James Cameron in a video segment, the footage showcased the increased emotional depth and complexity of the film, promising a thrilling conclusion to the trilogy.

Cameron teased that the film's heroes will face not only the human invaders but also new adversaries, the Ash people.

Zoe Saldana, who plays Neytiri, took the stage to introduce the footage, explaining that "Fire and Ash expands the beautiful world of Pandora and introduces two new clans, the Wind Traders and the Ash People," as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

The footage, which ran for approximately three minutes, opened with Neytiri telling Jake, "The strength of the ancestors is here." The scene then shifts to a dramatic battle sequence, with Jake imploring Neytiri to let go of her hatred.

The footage concluded with a character lamenting, "We cannot defeat this enemy that comes from the stars."The success of the Avatar franchise is undeniable, with the first two films breaking box office records. The original Avatar, released in 2009, became the highest-grossing film of all time, earning USD 2.9 billion globally.

The second instalment, 'The Way of Water', released in 2022, became the third-highest-grossing film of all time, surpassing expectations and earning USD 2.3 billion globally.

Cameron has teased that 'Fire and Ash' will be a bit longer than 'The Way of Water,' which clocked in at 3 hours and 12 minutes.

The film boasts an ensemble cast, including Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Britain Dalton, Jack Champion, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Matt Gerald, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Bailey Bass, Jemaine Clement, and David Thewlis.

Cameron plans to release five Avatar films in total, with Avatar 4 set for December 21, 2029, and Avatar 5 on December 19, 2031.

