“I wasn’t as strong as before”: Anushka Sharma reveals she was nervous to film Chakda 'Xpress after daughter Vamika's birth

Anushka Sharma, who is busy with the shooting of Chakda Xpress, shared a glimpse from her prep session on her Instagram story on Friday. In the snippet, the actress can be seen sitting on the ground as she takes a break and poses for the camera. She captioned the picture: "Not at all hot." However, the emoji gave it away. Chakda Xpress is based on cricketer Jhulan Goswami's life. The film will release on streaming giant Netflix. It will be directed by Prosit Roy and it will be backed by Anushka's brother Karnesh Sharma's production house Clean Slate Filmz. She recently revealed that she felt nervous while filming Chakda 'Xpress after giving birth to her daughter Vamika.

The Philuri actress recently posed for the cover of Harper's Bazaar India and opened up about her experience of filming for the first time after having a baby. She told the magazine, "I was a part of the inception of Chakda ’Xpress. I was supposed to have worked on it earlier but the film got postponed because of the pandemic and then I got pregnant. When I finally began working on it, I was really nervous because I had just had a baby so I wasn’t as strong as before. And I hadn’t trained for 18 months, so I wasn’t in the best physical condition—earlier, I would have really pushed myself to do different exercises in the gym."A'nushka added, "But even though I wasn’t sure whether to take the project on or not, an inner voice kept telling me to do it. And that’s the kind of work I want to be a part of. I’ll always be open to doing projects that are interesting and content-forward." The actor, who recently quit as a producer from her production house Clean Slate Filmz, which she had started with her brother Karnesh SSharma to focus on acting, also said that she does not believe in the hustle culture. She said, "I’m for living with a more holistic approach—you enjoy your work, you enjoy your life. That’s what you’re supposed to do."