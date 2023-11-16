I will always brag about it": Vishal Jethwa on working with Salman Khan in 'Tiger 3'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 : Actor Vishal Jethwa, who is known for his roles in 'Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap' and 'Mardaani 2', talked about sharing screen space with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in 'Tiger 3'.

Speaking about being a part of the spy universe Vishal shared, "I will always brag about it and proudly declare that I am part of the spy universe. Two years ago, I received a call from YRF saying 'Tiger Zinda Hai' Part 3 is in the making, and there is a very interesting part with Salman sir and Katrina ma'am. If you're keen to do it, please let us know. Without a second thought, I said yes."

He further added, "When I was auditioning for 'Mardaani 2', I wanted to work with YRF, and I did. This time is special because they specifically wanted me for this part. It's not just professional; it's personal to me because of Katrina and Salman sir as I was looking forward to working with both of them".

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, 'Tiger 3' stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles.

'Tiger 3' is the third installment of the Tiger franchise and a part of the YRF Spy Universe with the likes of War and Pathaan. Interestingly, it also has cameo appearances of Shah Rukh Khan and a post-credit scene featuring Hrithik Roshan.

Just like the two previous installments - Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai - the film focuses on a new mission involving RA&W agent Tiger (Salman) and ISI agent Zoya (Katrina Kaif).

The first part 'Ek Tha Tiger', which came in 2012, was directed by Kabir Khan. In 2017, the franchise expanded with 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. The second part was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

