"I will enter your home and bash you": Kangana Ranaut threatens popular Bollywood couple for spying on her

Kangana Ranaut recently shared two Instagram stories in which she disclosed the identity of Bollywood's 'womaniser' who is infatuated with her. She further claimed that the purported 'Casanova' is the Vice-President of the "Nepotism Mafia Club".According to the actress, the actor pressures his actress wife to pursue women-centric movies. Kangana said that her finance managers and business partners were cancelling projects at the last minute and that she believed her WhatsApp communications were being leaked. Several fans and media houses suspect that these remarks were directed towards Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.Taking to Instagram Stories on Monday, Kangana Ranaut wrote, "All those who worry about me, please know that since last night there are no suspicious activities around me, no one following me with or without cameras... dekho jo bhoot laton se mante hain woh toh sift laton se he mante hain (Those who do not understand words, need another way of making them understand things)."

The actor further wrote as she issued a warning to the Bollywood couple 'spying' on her, "Message to changu-mangu: Bachchon tumhara kisi dehati se pala nahi pada (hai), sudhar jao nahi toh ghar mein ghoos ke marungi... aur jinko lagta hai ki main pagal hoon, tumko yeh to pata hai ki main pagal hoon lekin yeh pata nahi hai ki kitne bade wali hoon (You are not facing an someone from a village, I am warning you to mend your ways, or else I will enter your homes to bash you up. Even those who call me mad, do not know till what extent I can go). " She added a sword emoji to her note.On Sunday, Kangana had shared a long note on Instagram Stories, detailing how a Bollywood 'Casanova' was following her and had previously tried to approach her. Moreover, she added that his wife was aware of her husband's actions, and was encouraging his 'obsessive behaviour' rather than making him stop. Kangana had also alleged that the 'Casanova' and his wife had revealed her WhatsApp conversations, adding she was being followed by paparazzi.

Kangana had written, “Everywhere I go I am being followed and spied on, not only on the streets even in my building parking and home terrace they put zoom lenses to capture me, everyone knows paparazzi only visit stars if they are tipped these days they even started to charge to click actors, my team or I aren't paying them so who is paying them ? In the morning I was clicked at 6:30am, how do they get my schedule? What do they do with these pictures? and now as I finished my early morning choreography practice session no one was tipped to come to the studio yet they all turned up in large numbers even on a Sunday." Bringing up nepotism, Kangana further wrote, “I am certain my WhatsApp data is being leaked professional deals or even personal life details, this obsessed nepo mafia clown who once landed at my doorstep uninvited and forced himself on me is a known womaniser and Casanova but now vice president of nepo mafia brigade as well, forces his wife to become producer, do more female centric films, dress like me even make home interiors like me they even hired my stylist and even home stylists of many years who then refused to work with me. "The actor also wrote, “Wife is encouraging this obsessive behaviour she even wore the same sari for her wedding that I had worn earlier for my brother's wedding reception, it's beyond creepy... recently a film costume designer friend (best friend) I knew from more than a decade also had a nasty fall out with me coincidentally he is working with the couple now, my financiers or business partners call off deals last minute for no reasons, I think he is trying to isolate me and put me through mental stress, BTW he keeps her on a separate floor, they both live separately in the same building, I suggest she must say no to this arrangement and keep an eye on him... how is he getting all this data and what all is he indulging in because if he gets in trouble she and her baby will be in trouble as well... she must take charge of her life and make sure he is not indulging in anything illegal... Much love to you dear girl and your newborn.”

