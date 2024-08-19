"I will protect you...": Rashmika Mandanna shares emotional note for little sister on Raksha Bandhan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 19 : Like every sibling, actor Rashmika Mandanna penned a special note for her little sister on Raksha Bandhan on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, Rashmika shared a series of family pictures along with a note for her little sister.

The note read, "Dear lil sister, I love you. I hope you grow up to be a beautiful woman, a woman who everyone looks up to and respects and I hope in the process you don't have to fight too many battles in life and I promise you- I will try and protect you as much as I possibly can but there will be so many things that you will have to go through by yourself and at that time I hope the universe goes a little easier on you.."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

She added, "I hope you are safe and happy in this world.. I hope to all the little girls out there like you the world becomes a happier safer place to live in. I love you, my doll."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika Mandanna is all set to share screen space with Vicky Kaushal in the upcoming film 'Chhava'.

Earlier in the day, the makers unveiled the teaser of the film.

Vicky's fierce appearance as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Indian warrior-king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, in the teaser left the audience on the edge of their seat.

In the clip, Vicky is seen riding a horse, dressed in battle armour. He is seen fighting a sea of enemies single-handedly and emerging as a warrior.

A powerful voiceover resonated in the background. Vicky said, "Chhatrapati Shivaji ko sher kehte hain, aur sher ke bacche ko Chhaava."

Laxman Utekar directed the historical drama 'Chhaava'.

The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and is all set to hit the theatres on December 6, 2024.

Rashmika is also gearing up for Sekhar Kammula's 'Kubera'.

'Kubera' boasts an ensemble cast including Dhanush, King Nagarjuna Akkineni, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh. The film is jointly produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd banner. Sekhar Kammula's 'Kubera' is a pan-India multilingual film, being shot simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu.

Speaking of Rashmika's other projects, she will also be seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan in 'Sikandar', which is being directed by A.R. Murugadoss.

The film is set to release next Eid. It is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Rashmika also has 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' in her kitty. The film will feature Allu Arjun and Fahad Faasil in prominent roles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor