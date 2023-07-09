"I will thank them for that until the day I die": Jack Quaid about his parents

California [US], July 9 : Jack Quaid was almost guaranteed to have a pretty special childhood. When he wasn't at home watching movies and cartoons, the actor spent a lot of time on film sets growing up with Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid as his parents, reported People.

"I grew up with friends who also had parents in the industry, so it didn't really feel different," 'The Boys' star told People in this week's issue. "But then you grow up, and you realize that's a pretty unique thing, that not one but two of your parents are actors. You don't realize that things are slightly abnormal until later."

Jack, 31, later went to Crossroads School in Santa Monica, a high school with alumni including Kate Hudson, Gwyneth Paltrow, Zooey Deschanel and Jack Black where he was president of the Bad Movie Club. He attended NYU Tisch School of the Arts before dropping out after three years.

He made his onscreen debut in 2012 with 'The Hunger Games', where he played Marvel, a competitive tribute from wealthy District 1.

According to People, in the years since, Jack has made a name for himself, starring in Prime Video's 'The Boys', as affable boyfriend-turned-renegade Hughie Campbell, Paramount+'s 'Star Trek: Lower Decks' as ambitious Ensign Brad Boimler, and more recently, as Clark Kent in the animated show 'My Adventures with Superman', which premiered on Adult Swim and Max this week.

He further spoke about his parents, Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid who were married from 1991 until 2001 and have taken a hands-off approach when it comes to his career.

"They don't really give me advice. I've never asked them, 'How should I perform this scene?'" Jack told People in January 2022, adding that the way Hollywood works now is "so much different that it worked back then for them."

However, Jack is still appreciative of them for providing him with an upbringing that allowed him to explore his passions as a "gigantic superhero nerd" and embrace 'Star Trek' and 'Superman'.

"I will thank them for that until the day I die," he said about his parents Dennis, 69, and Meg, 61. "Now I get to actually live in these worlds, and that's just been such a joy," reported People.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor