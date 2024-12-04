"I would be all in favour": Ralph Fiennes on Cillian Murphy taking on Voldemort role in 'Harry Potter' series

Washington [US], December 4 : Actor and film producer Ralph Fiennes, who played the evil Voldemort in the Harry Potter films, talked about the rumours that Cillian Murphy could take over the role in the upcoming TV series based on JK Rowling's novels, reported People.

"Cillian is a fantastic actor," said Fiennes, adding, "That's a wonderful suggestion. I would be all in favour of Cillian. Yeah."

The actor from Conclave made his Harry Potter debut in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005). He also appeared in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007), Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009), and the two-part adaption of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows (2010-2011). In November 2022, Fiennes stated that "of course" he would portray Voldemort again if requested.

The news that HBO and Warner Bros. were planning to recreate the Harry Potter series for TV was originally revealed in April 2023. Francesca Gardiner is writing the series, which will be directed by Mark Mylod.

In June, Rowling said that she spoke with Gardiner and Mylod, who will also serve as executive producers, "Both have a genuine passion for #HarryPotter, and having read Francesca's pilot script and heard Mark's vision, I'm certain the TV show will more than live up to expectations," Rowling wrote.

Casting for the project has not been announced.

"Rowling will continue to be involved as an executive producer, despite her controversial comments on trans people. Fiennes has defended Rowling, saying the "verbal abuse directed at [Rowling] is disgusting, it's appalling," reported People.

"J.K. Rowling has written these great books about empowerment, about young children finding themselves as human beings. It's about how you become a better, stronger, more morally centred human being," said Fiennes.

"But it's not some obscene, uber-right-wing fascist," he continued. "It's just a woman saying, 'I'm a woman and I feel I'm a woman and I want to be able to say that I'm a woman.' And I understand where she's coming from. Even though I'm not a woman."

Fiennes' latest film, 'The Return', opens in theatres on December 6. Murphy, who won an Oscar for Oppenheimer earlier this year, is now filming The Immortal Man, a follow-up to the hit series Peaky Blinders, reported People.

