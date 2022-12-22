I would love to have him: 'Pirates of the Caribbean' producer on Johnny Depp's return to franchise

Hollywood star Johnny Depp, who was dropped from future 'Pirates of the Caribbean' films following ex-wife Amber Heard's op-ed, still seems to hold the fancy of the franchise's long-time producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

According to Fox News, a USA-based news outlet, during a recently published interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Bruckheimer was asked if Depp was "somebody a studio like Disney would put front and centre again in a 'Pirates' sequel?"

The outlet reported that he responded by saying, "You'd have to ask them. I can't answer that question. I really don't know. I would love to have him in the movie. He's a friend, a terrific actor, and it's unfortunate that personal lives creep into everything we do."

Depp and Heard's defamation trial against each other concluded in June 2022, when a jury found both celebrities liable for defamation but awarded Depp nearly USD 8 million more in damages.

The court fight started in 2018 when Depp sued Heard for defamation because of an op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post claiming to be a victim of domestic abuse.

He alleged the op-ed damaged his reputation and cost him a significant amount of income and potential movie roles.

Further, 'Pirates of the Caribbean' was not the only franchise from which the actor was dropped, as Warner Bros also removed him from his role as Gellert Grindelwald in the 'Fantastic Beasts' franchise following the op-ed.

Depp has previously said he would never again work with Disney to produce a sixth 'Pirates of the Caribbean' film, as per Fox News.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor