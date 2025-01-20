"I would love to play a bad guy like a Bond villain": Actor Ke Huy Quan

Washington [US], January 20 : Actor Ke Huy Quan shared his willingness to play a "bad guy" on screen, using the 007 franchise and Hugh Grant's recent performance in Heretic as inspirations to portray the villainous character.

"I would love to play a bad guy. Like a Bond villain. Or the kind of thing Hugh Grant does in Heretic," he said, adding: "I want to go out of my comfort zone and just play this diabolical, really bad guy. That would be a lot of fun."

Quan also explained that he would like to venture beyond the genre after years of choreographing stunts and fights for films like X-Men (2000) and The One (2001), reported Deadline.

"I don't want to be perceived as an action star," said Quan. "I hope I'm perceived as an actor who does action well. So I'm going to take it one step at a time. The best part about being an actor is, you get to play a variety of different characters. I love [Loki's] Ouroboros because he's so different than [EEAAO's] Waymond, and Waymond is so different than [Love Hurts'] Marvin Gable," according to Deadline.

Following his Oscar win for Supporting Actor in "Everything Everywhere All at Once," Quan signed on to lead Love Hurts, an action comedy for Universal Pictures and 87North that will be released in theatres globally on February 7, 2025, ahead of Valentine's Day.

Quan took home the Oscar in 2023 for his critically acclaimed role as a doting husband in "Everything Everywhere All At Once." He became just the second performer of Asian descent to win Best Supporting Actor at the Academy Awards. He is the first Vietnam-born actor to win an Academy Award.

He rose to fame before his teenage years, playing Harrison Ford's sidekick in 1984's "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" and appearing in 1985's "The Goonies." But Quan quit acting shortly after because he found there weren't many substantial film roles for Asian people. He returned to acting with the family adventure Finding `Ohana (2021), followed by the critically acclaimed Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022).

Quan has also been cast in the upcoming Lionsgate action thriller 'Fairytale in New York', by director Jalmari Helander, reported Deadline.

