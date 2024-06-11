"I would want to see a script first": Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' reboot

Washington [US], June 11 : Actor Sarah Hyland talked about the return of the American sitcom TV series 'Modern Family'. Hyland shared that she is interested in seeing the evolution of her character, reported People.

She plays the character of Haley Dunphey in the show.

"I would want to see a script first," said Hyland. "I think creatively for me, I would want to know what was going on with Haley. I want to see her career back and stuff and her creativity and I want her to be able to do both," she added.

Hyland played Haley Dunphy for all 11 seasons of 'Modern Family'. At the end of the last season in 2020, her character was attempting to manage her work and being a parent to newborn twins.

"I want to see Haley do what Claire Dunphy then set out to do and did as an amazing mother as well as businesswoman and CEO," said Hyland about her character.

"And I would really love to see that creative side back for Haley. So yeah, I don't know," she added.

She opened up about the reboot of the show after her former co-actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson shared pictures from the 'Modern Family' set on his Instagram stories.

If she is going back on the sets of the show, Hyland shared, "Yes. I love Modern Family so much. I love the cast with my entire heart and soul. I mean, Jesse and I are so close, and his husband Justin and my husband Wells, the four of us vacation together. I would love to be back with everybody," reported People.

