Ibrahim Ali Khan Makes Instagram Debut in Nawab Style, says "I will Make My own Legacy"

Ahead of debut Saif Ail khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan made an Instagram debut in full Nawab style on Tuesday 30th April 2024. He posted a photo in green shirt and cream trousers and was seen sitting on chair. This post was a paid partnership with Puma India. Within hours this post has got 104,282 Likes.

While sharing this post he wrote, "Legacy? I’ll make my own. 🏆Taking my first stride. " He is the son of Saif and his first wife, actor Amrita Singh. He's also the younger brother of actor Sara Ali Khan. Ibrahim Ali Khan is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Sarzameen.

Ibrahim Ali is fitness freak and often spotted working out. According to a report by Pinkvilla, Ibrahim will star in a film produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films. The film is a romantic drama directed by Kunal Deshmukh and tentatively titled Diler.