Ice Cube excited as 'Friday' sequel gains traction with Warner Bros

Washington [US], June 24 : Ice Cube, who is known for his role in the iconic 'Friday' franchise, recently provided an update on the long-awaited fourth instalment of the series, as per Deadline.

Speaking on Flavor Flav's SiriusXM show, Ice Cube shared his excitement about the project's recent developments with Warner Bros.

"We're working on it. We finally got some traction with Warner Bros," Ice Cube disclosed during the interview. "They have new leadership, my man Mike DeLuca, who used to be at New Line when I first started, when I first did the first Friday and Players Club and All About the Benjamins. Mike DeLuca was there."

Ice Cube expressed gratitude towards Warner Bros.' renewed interest in the project, stating, "So, now he's running Warner Bros. And him and my man Michael Gruber was like, 'Yo, what the fuck is going on with Friday? Man, let's get this shit back online.'"

The original 'Friday' film, co-written by Ice Cube and DJ Pooh, premiered in 1995 and introduced audiences to the character Craig Jones, played by Ice Cube himself. The comedy centred around Craig's misadventures in South Central Los Angeles alongside his friend Smokey, portrayed by Chris Tucker.

Ice Cube reprised his role for the sequels 'Next Friday' (2000) and 'Friday After Next' (2002). Discussions for a fourth instalment began as early as 2011 with New Line Cinema, but Ice Cube expressed frustration over delays and the passing of key cast members.

Reflecting on the setbacks, Ice Cube spoke about the importance of honouring the series' legacy: "They wanna do it, but the key is, it's got to be done right or we shouldn't fuck with it. So, they finally came to their senses, so hopefully we can get in the process of getting that movie made."

