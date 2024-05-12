Iconic verse 'Dekha Tenu' from SRK, Kajol's 'Shava Shava' song from 'K3G' recreated

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 12 : Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's fans will experience a dash of nostalgia after seeing RajKummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film 'Mr and Mrs Mahi'. The makers of the film have recreated the iconic verse 'Dekha Tenu Pehli Pehli Baar Ve' from the song 'Say Shava Shava' from the blockbuster movie 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'.

On Sunday, the trailer of 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' was unveiled, leaving audience in awe of the cricket-themed romance. However, apart from its intriguing plot, one element that has got everyone's attention in the trailer is the 'Dekhha Tenu' song, which incorporates the popular verse 'Dekha Tenu Pehli Pehli Baar Ve'.

In no time, the audience was transported back to the 2000s musical era.

"Can't wait for the whole song," a social media user commented.

"Haye Dekha Tenu is iconic," another one wrote.

'Mr & Mrs Mahi' is directed by Sharan Sharma, who is known for his directorial debut Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Mr & Mrs Mahi marks the second collaboration between Janhvi and Sharan. It also marks the second collobaration between Janhvi and RajKummar. The duo was earlier seen in 'Roohi'

The film is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It will hit the theatres on May 31.

Meanwhile, RajKummar is also gearing up for the release of the biopic 'Srikanth,' which chronicles the inspiring journey of industrialist Srikanth Bholla, set to hit theatres on May 10, 2024.

Additionally, Rao has an exciting lineup of projects, including the highly anticipated 'Stree 2' opposite Shraddha Kapoor and the family drama 'Vicky Vidya Ka Wo Wala Video' opposite Triptii Dimri.

On the other hand, Janhvi has 'Ulajh' in her kitty as well.

Directed by National Award winner Sudhanshu Saria, the patriotic thriller film also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew, of 'The Poacher' fame, in lead roles.

Produced by Junglee Pictures, the project follows the journey of a young IFS officer, belonging to a prominent family of patriots, who gets embroiled in a dangerous personal conspiracy while far from her home turf, at a career-defining post. Written by Parveez Shaikh and Sudhanshu Saria, with dialogues by Atika Chohan, this new-age thriller promises to be unlike anything else audiences have seen in this genre.

It also stars Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Gupta and Jitendra Joshi in pivotal roles.

