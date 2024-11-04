Icons Raj Kapoor, ANR, Mohammed Rafi and Tapan Sinha to get centenary tribute at IFFI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4 : The upcoming edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will honour film industry icons Raj Kapoor, Tapan Sinha, Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR), and Mohammed Rafi as part of its centenary celebrations for these legendary artists.

As per Variety, the organisers have planned to come up with an extensive tribute program to honour the 100th birth anniversaries of four Indian Cinema Legends: Actor-Filmmaker Raj Kapoor, Director Tapan Sinha, Telugu Cinema star Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR), and Singer Mohammed Rafi.

As part of the festival's 55th edition, restored versions of signature films by these artists will be screened, including Raj Kapoor's "Awaara," Tapan Sinha's "Harmonium," Akkineni Nageswara Rao's "Devadasu," and "Hum Dono" featuring Mohammed Rafi's vocals. The National Film Development Corporation and the National Film Archive of India have undertaken restoration work to bring these classics back to their original visual quality.

IFFI has dedicated individual celebration days for each luminary, with ANR's tribute on November 22, Kapoor's on November 24, Rafi's on November 26, and Sinha's on November 27.

The festival's Entertainment Arena will host themed activities and digital displays focusing on each artist's contributions to Indian cinema. These celebrations aim to showcase the cultural significance of their legacies to contemporary audiences while preserving their work for future generations.

As part of the centenary celebrations, there will be a Sand Art illustration created in Kala Academy in Goa, as a tribute to the legendary artistes by Padma Shri awardee Sudarshan Pattnaik.

IFFI 2024 will kick-start on November 20 in Goa and will conclude on November 28.

