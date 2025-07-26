ICW 2025: Brazillian supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio to walk the ramp for Manish Malhotra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26 : Brazilian supermodel and international style icon Alessandra Ambrosio is set to walk the ramp for the Indian ace designer Manish Malhotra at the Hyundai India Couture Week 2025, in association with Reliance brands, an initiative of FDCI, on Saturday.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the ace Indian designer reshared the media photos of Alessandra Ambrosio, who was seen in Delhi, teasing her appearance at the fashion show.

Manish Malhotra's collection will be presented at the India Couture Week at the Taj Plaza in Delhi.

The seven-day gala features ace designers Rahul Mishra, JJ Valaya, Manish Malhotra, Ritu Kumar, Tarun Tahiliani, Amit Aggarwal, Falguni Shane Peacock, Shantanu & Nikhil, Suneet Verma, Rimzim Dadu, Jayanti Reddy, Rose Room by Isha Jajodia, and Aisha Rao showcasing their exquisite collections.

Hyundai India Couture Week 2025 in association with Reliance Brands, an initiative of the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), will open with a spectacular presentation by Rahul Mishra.

Speaking about the upcoming showcase, Rahul Mishra in a press note said, "Every time we showcase in India, it fills us with immense pride to present our work on home soil, where the roots of our craft run deepest. Opening Hyundai India Couture Week 2025 with FDCI is an honour, and this collection feels especially personal. It explores the idea of love not just as a feeling, but as a transformation and a journey of becoming. Through every ensemble, we attempt to express that quiet surrender, where craft, emotion, and soul dissolve into one."

Couturier JJ Valaya will present the closing show of the 18th edition.

Excited to have JJ Valaya on board, Sunil Sethi, Chairman, FDCI, said, "JJ Valaya has been a visionary in the world of Indian couture, and we are honoured to have him close Hyundai India Couture Week 2025. His deep-rooted legacy, exquisite detailing, and timeless designs make him the perfect designer to conclude this landmark edition. His closing showcase will undoubtedly be a fitting crescendo to a week celebrating India's finest craftsmanship and creative brilliance."

ICW 2025 is currently taking place at the Taj Palace, New Delhi.

