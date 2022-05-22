Idina Menzel wants to star in the 'Wicked' movie

Los Angeles, May 22 Actress Idina Menzel wants to star in the movie version of 'Wicked', joking that she could reprise her Tony Award -winning role of Elphaba almost 20 years later.

The 50-year-old star won a Tony Award for originating the lead role of green girl 'Elphaba' in the smash hit musical when it opened on Broadway back in 2003 and joked that she would he happy to take on the part once again for the upcoming screen adaptation, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: "If they asked me to do it at the age of 51, I would say, sure a" just put a little Vaseline on the lens, throw some green makeup on me, use a little CGI and I'll look gorgeous!"

However, the film - which will be released in two parts between 2024 and 2024 - has already cast Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and will also star pop singer Ariana Grande as her co-lead Glinda, with the 'Frozen' actress going on to claim that it is "all good" and admits that too much time has passed since her star turn in the show.

She told PEOPLE: "But no, it's all good. That ship has sailed!"

Her comments come just months after former co-star Kristin Chenoweth, who starred opposite her as Glinda the Good Witch in the musical that tells the backstory to 'The Wizard of Oz', said it would be "really cool" for her to reunite with her fellow Broadway veteran in a cameo appearance in the movie and replicate the show's famous poster design.

She said: "Well, I haven't thought about it...but here's what I think should happen. I just thought it'd be really cool if the camera panned by and Idina and I were just there and you just saw me (whisper into Idina's ear)."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor