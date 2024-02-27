If Ranveer Singh Reacts...!Instagram Artist Urges Actor To Comment on His Video (Watch)

Ranveer Singh is known as one of the most generous actors of his era, and recent events have underscored this reputation. A social media trend has been gaining momentum, where individuals pledge to continue a specific activity if a celebrity comments on their post. In line with this trend, a sketch artist created numerous portraits of actor Ranveer Singh at the same time, stating that his dedication to art would persist if Ranveer Singh acknowledged the artwork.

The video was shared online three days ago and has since garnered over 7.7 million views, with the viewership numbers steadily rising. The post has also attracted a multitude of comments, including one from Ranveer Singh himself. The actor expressed his admiration with the word “Astonishing!” accompanied by a string of emoticons.

Users React

“Insane talent,” remarked one Instagram user. Another commented, “You are truly gifted and talented. Keep up the great work.” A third user wrote, “Excellent craftsmanship,” while a fourth chimed in with, “Truly remarkable.” The video caught the attention of the actor, prompting him to leave a heartfelt message in the artist’s comment section.