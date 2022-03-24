'If you press his sore point…’ says Rakhi i Sawant on Salman Khan's court matter

Rakhi Sawant never misses the chance to defend his beloved freind Salman Khan. Recently actor Salman Khan has got into some court trouble for threarthing a journlaist. Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate Court on Tuesday issued case against Salman Khan and his bodyguard after a television journalist filled a private case against them. The court has order Salman and his bodygraud to appear before the court.

Ashok Pandey, a TV journalist, had filed a private complaint to court against Salman and his bodygraud. He alledge that on April 24, 2019, when he was travlling in Andheri, he had seen the actor riding a bicycle. He said that he took the permission of his bodygraud and started filming him. But the actor saw it and allegedly told the bodyguard beat him. He also claimed that Salman assulted him and snacted his phone.

Talking on the same, Rakhi during a interview with news portal, said “See no media is ever bad, but when you become a big star, a few questions hurt you. Salman’s movies are super hit, he has millions of fans but somewhere, he has not achieved the happiness of life. I think he has got everything, but at times he is in loss too. If you press his sore point then he too can get pissed, he is human."

"You don’t know but Salman is always stressed when his movies release, he wouldn’t want to fall in front of his fans. If someone poses a wrong question, then he can get angry, he is a real human being so he may have said something, but I don’t think anyone should file a case against him,” she added.