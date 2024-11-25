IFFI 2024: Kriti Sanon says she would love to play a "superwoman"

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 25 : Actress Kriti Sanon opened up about her dream roles during a special session at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa on Monday.

The 'Do Patti' shared her desire to explore various challenging roles in her career, including playing a "superwoman", a "negative character", and also in a "biopic".

Asked about her dream role, Kriti said, "This is a very tough question because there's nothing like doing one role and then not wanting to do anything else after that. There's no such role. There are so many different kinds of roles that I haven't done yet, and I want to do them. I would love to be a superwoman. I think India me zyada ye hua hain. I would love to do action. I would also love to play a complete negative character."

Kriti also spoke about her recent experience playing a character with shades of grey in her recent film 'Do Patti.'

"She had a touch of grey, but wo touch tha. Thoda aur zyada grey wala character karna chahungi," she said.

"And of course, I have not done a biopic yet. I would also love to do a biopic," she added.

'Do Patti' is directed by debutant Shashanka Chaturvedi and written by Kanika Dhillon.

The film is set in the fictional town of Devipur, Uttarakhand, where Kajol, who plays a fierce cop, is on a mission to uncover the truth in an attempted murder case. Kriti Sanon takes on a double role for the very first time, portraying twin sisters involved in the investigation, each hiding secrets that add to the unfolding drama.

The film also stars Shaheer Sheikh, who plays Dhruv Sood, a character caught in a web of love and intrigue. It also marks Kajol's second collaboration with Kriti following their earlier film, Dilwale.

'Do Patti' is produced by Kanika Dhillon and Kriti Sanon.

Meanwhile, IFFI 2024, which began on November 20, is showcasing over 180 international films from 81 countries, including 16 world premieres, 3 international premieres, 43 Asian premieres, and 109 Indian premieres.

Notably, the organisers have also included a tribute programme to honour the 100th birth anniversaries of four Indian cinema legends: actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor, director Tapan Sinha, Telugu cinema star Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR), and singer Mohammed Rafi, as per Variety.

The 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will run until November 28.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor