IFFI 2024: Randeep Hooda's film 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' to be opening feature film in Indian Panorama

Panaji (Goa) [India], October 24 : Randeep Hooda-starrer 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' has been chosen as the opening feature film in Indian Panorama at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2024.

25 feature films and 20 non-feature films to be showcased in the 55th edition of IFFI to be held in Goa from November 20 to 28.

A package of 20 non-feature films will be screened in the Indian Panorama selected from a spectrum of 262 films. The package of non-feature films exemplifies the capacity of emerging and established filmmakers to document, investigate, entertain and also reflect contemporary Indian values. The Jury's choice for the opening film in the non-feature category is 'Ghar Jaisa Kuch (Ladakhi)', directed by Harsh Sangani.

The Feature Film Jury was headed by acclaimed Film Director, Actor and Screenwriter Chandraprakash Dwivedi. The Feature Jury consists of twelve members, who individually represent various acclaimed films and are well-known film professionals, while collectively representing the diverse Indian film fraternity.

Also, the upcoming edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI Goa) will feature Australia in the 'Country Focus' segment.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting shared this update ahead of the 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), to be held in Goa from November 20 to 28, 2024. India and Australia have recently signed an Audio Visual Co-production Treaty.

Films under this agreement will be eligible for grants from both countries, encouraging co-production between filmmakers from India and Australia. This special recognition also aims to celebrate the dynamic contributions of Australian cinema to the global film industry, highlighting its rich storytelling traditions, vibrant film culture, and innovative cinematic techniques.

Showcase of Australian Films: The "Country of Focus" segment is a key feature of IFFI, offering a dedicated platform for showcasing a nation's best contemporary films. This inclusion reflects the growing collaboration between the Indian and Australian film industries.IFFI will present a curated selection of seven Australian films, showcasing the unique cultural identity of Australia and reflecting the vibrant spectrum of stories from its Indigenous and contemporary communities.

IFFI 2024 will be held in Goa from November 20 to 28, 2024.

