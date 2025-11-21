IFFI 2025: Kamal Haasan meets with Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 21 : Actor-politician Kamal Haasan on Friday called on Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on the sidelines of the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

A while ago, Kamal Haasan took to X and posted several pictures from his meeting with CM Pramod Sawant, sharing that the two had an engaging conversation on Goa's development.

"Today, during my visit to Goa for the IFFI Festival where Amaran was featured, I had the pleasure of calling on the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Goa, Shri @DrPramodPSawant, at his residence. I thanked him for his gracious hospitality and we had an engaging conversation on Goa's development, particularly its dynamic progress in the pharmaceutical sector," Kamal Haasan wrote.

Today, during my visit to Goa for the IFFI Festival where Amaran was featured, I had the pleasure of calling on the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Goa, Shri @DrPramodPSawant, at his residence. I thanked him for his gracious hospitality and we had an engaging conversation on Goa’s… pic.twitter.com/9GcOnLFkzo— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) November 21, 2025

{{{{twitter_post_id####}}}}

IFFI 2025 kick-started on Thursday, with a historic parade, a blend of cultural performances and a cinematic tribute to upcoming and past iconic movies of India.

For the first time in its distinguished journey, IFFI 2025 grand opening stepped beyond the walls of tradition into the vibrant heart of Goa, embracing its people, streets and spirit in a celebration like never before.The opening ceremony of IFFI 2025 was attended by numerous stars, including Anupam Kher, Muzaffar Ali, Nandamuri Balakrishna, and others.

Apart from the inaugural addresses by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Governor of Goa Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan, the opening ceremony also witnessed the facilitation of South superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna for completing 50 years in the entertainment industry.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor