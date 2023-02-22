Iftekhar: A talented artist and chess player who became Hindi film's stock policeman
By IANS | Published: February 22, 2023 05:15 PM 2023-02-22T17:15:05+5:30 2023-02-22T17:25:13+5:30
Whenever Hindi filmmakers needed a canny yet commanding police officer who could devise strategies to outsmart criminals, tackle emotional ...
Whenever Hindi filmmakers needed a canny yet commanding police officer who could devise strategies to outsmart criminals, tackle emotional subordinates, or just serve as a reasonable authority figure, there was one man they could rely on. Iftekhar, with his chiselled features
