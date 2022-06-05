IIFA 2020: Pic of Salman, Abhishek sitting together goes viral

Mumbai, June 5 A picture of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and actor Abhishek Bachchan sitting just one seat apart at the recently-concluded 22nd edition of IIFA awards 2022 has taken over the internet.

The picture shared on the IIFA Instagram handle, shows Salman and Abhishek sitting with Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, who heads the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Social Development, at the main award ceremony held on Saturday night.

In the image, the two actors are seen having a deep conversation with Sheikh Nahyan as they got photographed sitting in the front row.

Fans could not seem to control their excitement on seeing the two actors together.

A user wrote: "Good to see them together... Matured people."

Another wrote: "Abhishek and Salman in one frame."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor