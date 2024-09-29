IIFA 2024: Complete List of Winners - Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji Best Actors, Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' Wins Best Film

The 2024 International Indian Film Academy Awards held last night, the show was hosted by none other than Shah Rukh Khan and Vicky Kaushal. Whole Bollywood was dazzling at the event which became talk of the town. IIFA best actor award was bagged by the king khan of Bollywood for Pathan and Best actress Rani Mukerji for her movie 'Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway'. Ranbir Kapoor's Animal film won the award of Best film for 2024.

Here is Complete List of IIFA 2024 Winners:

Best Picture: Animal (Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga) Best Director: Vidhu Vinod Chopra – 12th Fail Best Actor (Male): Shah Rukh Khan – Jawan Best Actress (Female): Rani Mukerji – Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway Best Supporting Actor (Male): Anil Kapoor – Animal Best Supporting Actress (Female): Shabana Azmi – Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Best Performance in a Negative Role: Bobby Deol – Animal Best Music Direction: Pritam, Vishal Mishra, Manan Bhardwaj, Shreyas Puranik, Jaani, Bhupinder Babbal, Ashim Kemson, Harshavardhan Rameshwar – Animal Best Playback Singer (Male): Bhupinder Babbal – Arjan Vailly (Animal) Best Playback Singer (Female): Shilpa Rao – Chaleya (Jawan)

Special Awards: