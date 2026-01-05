Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 4: Agastya Nanda’s Film Crosses Rs 20 Crore; Check Day-Wise Earnings Report

Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 4: Agastya Nanda’s big-screen debut, Ikkis, continued its theatrical run on Day 5 with steady collections at the Indian box office. The film earned Rs 5 crore on its fourth day, Sunday, January 4, taking its total four-day India earnings to Rs 20.15 crore. After a strong opening of Rs 7 crore on Thursday, collections dipped on Friday to Rs 3.5 crore but rose over the weekend, with Rs 4.65 crore on Saturday and Rs 5 crore on Sunday.

Ikkis Day-Wise Box Office Collection (According to Sacnilk)

Day India Net Collection Day 1 (1st Thursday) Rs 7 Cr Day 2 (1st Friday) Rs 3.5 Cr Day 3 (1st Saturday) Rs 4.65 Cr Day 4 (1st Sunday) Rs 5 Cr Total Rs 20.15 Cr

The film recorded an overall 23.93% Hindi occupancy on Sunday. Regional morning shows saw 9.74% occupancy, while afternoon, evening, and night shows recorded 28.15%, 37.23%, and 20.59%, respectively.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Maddock Films, Ikkis also features Dharmendra in his final screen appearance, alongside Jaideep Ahlawat, Simar Bhatia, Sikander Kher, and Vivaan Shah.

The movie tells the story of Indian Army Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his role in the India-Pakistan War of 1971.

Ikkis Trailer