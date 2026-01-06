Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 5: Did Agastya Nanda’s Film Pass the Crucial Monday Test?

Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 5: Ikkis, starring Agastya Nanda, earned Rs 1.13 crore in India on its fifth day at the box office, according to the Sacnilk report. With this, the war drama has collected a total of Rs 21.50 crore in five days. The film had a good start at the box office and saw mixed trends over the weekend before adding modest numbers on Monday. On Day 5, Ikkis recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 9.17 per cent. Morning shows opened at 4.78 per cent, while afternoon shows saw 8.58 per cent occupancy. Evening shows improved to 11.21 per cent, and night shows recorded the highest turnout at 12.11 per cent.

Ikkis Day-Wise Box Office Collection (According to Sacnilk)

Day India Net Collection Day 1 [1st Thursday] Rs 7 Cr Day 2 [1st Friday] Rs 3.5 Cr Day 3 [1st Saturday] Rs 4.65 Cr Day 4 [1st Sunday] Rs 5 Cr Day 5 [1st Monday] Rs 1.35 Cr Total Rs 21.5 Cr

Ikkis is based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee. The title refers to his age at the time of his martyrdom during the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War. Agastya Nanda plays the role of the young army officer, while Simar Bhatia is seen as his love interest, Kiran.

Veteran actor Dharmendra appears as Brigadier M. L. Khetarpal (Retd.), Arun’s father. The film also features Jaideep Ahlawat, Suhasini Mulay, Sikander Kher, Rahul Dev and Vivaan Shah in key roles.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film is produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films and continues its run in cinemas amid competition from other releases.

Ikkis Trailer