Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 8: Agastya Nanda’s Film Crosses Rs 25 Crore Mark; Check Day-Wise Earnings Report

Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 8: Agastya Nanda’s theatrical debut, Ikkis, continued its steady run at the box office, entering the Rs 25-crore club on its eighth day. On Thursday, January 8, 2026, Ikkis earned Rs 1.25 crore, taking its total box office collection to Rs 25.5 crore. The India gross collection over eight days is Rs 30.65 crore, while the worldwide total has reached Rs 32.65 crore, including Rs 2 crore from overseas markets, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Ikkis Day-Wise Box Office Collection (According to Sacnilk)

Day India Net Collection Day 1 [1st Thursday] Rs 7 Cr Day 2 [1st Friday] Rs 3.5 Cr Day 3 [1st Saturday] Rs 4.65 Cr Day 4 [1st Sunday] Rs 5 Cr Day 5 [1st Monday] Rs 1.35 Cr Day 6 [1st Tuesday] Rs 1.6 Cr Day 7 [1st Wednesday] Rs 1.15 Cr Day 8 [2nd Thursday] Rs 1.25 Cr Week 1 Collection Rs 25.5 Cr Total Rs 25.5 Cr

The film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 9.55 per cent on Thursday. Night shows attracted the highest audience at 12.10 per cent, followed by evening shows at 11.24 per cent, afternoon shows at 9.72 per cent, and morning shows at 5.14 per cent.

Ikkis is based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee. The title refers to his age at the time of his martyrdom during the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War. Agastya Nanda plays the role of the young army officer, while Simar Bhatia is seen as his love interest, Kiran.

Veteran actor Dharmendra appears as Brigadier M. L. Khetarpal (Retd.), Arun’s father. The film also features Jaideep Ahlawat, Suhasini Mulay, Sikander Kher, Rahul Dev and Vivaan Shah in key roles.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film is produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films and continues its run in cinemas amid competition from other releases.

Ikkis Trailer