Ilaiyaraaja and Yuvan Shankar Raja to make music for Naga Chaitanya's next film

Hyderabad, June 23 After the success of 'Love Story' and 'Bangarraju', Naga Chaitanya has signed on to star in an intriguing film that will be directed by Venkat Prabhu.

The filmmakers shared a few intriguing pieces of information about the film on social media on Thursday.

According to the team's most recent release, music maestro Ilaiyaraaja and his son Yuvan Shankar Raja are on board for 'NC22' (working title). The duo will compose music for the upcoming movie, as per the announcement.

On Thursday morning, Naga Chaitanya, Rana Daggubati, and Siva Karthikeyan attended an official launch event for this film that the producers had organised in Hyderabad.

Another intriguing development from the 'NC22' team on Thursday is that 'Uppena' actress Krithi Shetty, who worked with Naga Chaitanya in 'Bangarraju' will reunite with the actor once more for this film.

Venkat Prabhu directs this movie and production will shortly get underway.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor