Ileana D’Cruz Opens Up About Postpartum Depression: 'It's a Serious Matter'

Actress Ileana D’Cruz, who recently celebrated the arrival of her first child, Koa Phoenix Dolan, with her boyfriend Michael Dolan, is currently savoring the joys of motherhood. The actress, known for occasionally sharing glimpses of her personal life on social media, opened up about her post-pregnancy days.

In an interview with The Times of India, Ileana D’Cruz candidly shared her struggles with postpartum depression, a mood disorder that affects some women after childbirth. The actress revealed that she is currently experiencing postpartum depression and is finding it challenging to cope with the changes in her body and emotions. Additionally, she has faced criticism and judgment from individuals who have spoken negatively about her partner and marriage.

Ileana emphasized that postpartum depression is a serious matter, and despite her efforts, one cannot fully prepare for it. She expressed gratitude for having a strong support system at home and dedicated medical professionals assisting her. The actress opened up about the reality of mom guilt, recalling moments when she found herself crying and missing her son, even though he was just in the next room. She highlighted the intensity of emotions that come with the postpartum period and acknowledged that she is still navigating through it, expressing appreciation for her supportive partner, Mike.

Ileana credited Michael for being her rock and standing by her through every challenge. She acknowledged his contributions in helping with baby duties, providing emotional support by wiping away her tears, sharing laughter through jokes, and offering comforting hugs when needed. The actress also shared her deep love for her son and expressed her ongoing journey of learning to be kind to herself and accepting her imperfections.

Ileana on Marriage

Ileana chose not to confirm or deny the rumors surrounding her marriage, maintaining a level of mystery about her personal life and indicating that she is still deciding on the extent to which she wants to share details. She introduced Michael to her fans in July 2023, and there have been reports suggesting that they got married in May 2023, before she officially announced her pregnancy.

On the work front, Ileana has taken a hiatus from the silver screen following her pregnancy announcement. Before this break, she delivered notable performances in movies such as Barfi, Rustom, Raid, and Pagalpanti. Currently, she is actively involved in the production of a comedy film titled Unfair and Lovely. This movie addresses the prevalent issue of colorism in India, marking a significant project that adds a social perspective to her Carrer.