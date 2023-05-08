"I'll forever be your girlfriend": Sonam Kapoor wishes husband Anand Ahuja on their 5th wedding anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8 : Actor Sonam Kapoor celebrates the best "7 years of her life" with husband Anand Ahuja. On Monday, the 'Neerja' actor penned an adorable wish to mark their wedding anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, Sonam dropped a string of pictures featuring the couple's wedding moments to vacation time but what caught the attention was Anand's photo with his son Vayu.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "It's our Anniversary! Everyday I thank my stars that I got you as my life partner and soulmate. Thank you for the best best 7 years of my life. Filled with laughter, passion, long conversations, music, travel , long drives and most importantly bringing up our beautiful Vayu. Love you my jaan.. I'll forever be your girlfriend, best friend and wife, Everyday with you is truly phenomenal! #everydayphenomenal #vayusparents @anandahuja."

As soon as the post was uploaded, the actor fans and industry friends dropped in their comments.

Bhumi Pednekar's sister Samiksha wrote, "Happy Anniversary."

Maheep Kapoor wrote, "Happy anniversary guys."

Shib Akhtar commented, "happy anniversary you two."

One of the users wrote, "Uffffff."

Sonam and Anand tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. In March 2022, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child together.

The couple welcomed their baby boy on August 20, 2022 in Mumbai. The proud parents announced the news through a cute message template that read, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam will be next seen in the upcoming film 'Blind' directed by Shome Makhija, starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The first look of the film was recently been unveiled at the Jio Studio's event.

