"I'll take Alia home today, don't know about black lady": Ranbir at 69th Filmfare Awards red carpet

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 28 : Actor Ranbir Kapoor on Sunday attended the 69th Filmfare Awards 2024 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Interestingly, Ranbir has been nominated in the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) category for his performance in the action thriller film 'Animal'.

While talking to media about his nomination at the red carpet, the 'Brahmastra' actor quipped, "I know my lady (Alia Bhatt) is coming, I'll take her home today, but I don't know about the black lady (award trophy)."

He also said, "I would like to thank the Government of Gujarat, they made such great preparations. Filmfare is a legacy award, it is always great to be here. It's when the entire fraternity come together and celebrate each other's work, so really glad to be here. Its been a great year for movies, so I am really happy. May the best man win."

Apart from Best actor, Ranbir starrer 'Animal' has been nominated in 19 categories tonight including Best Film, Best director and Best lyrics among others.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga 'Animal' was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023. However, it was also criticized for its alleged depiction of misogyny.

The film also starred Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in the lead roles.

The film left many fans excited as it had a post-credits scene, teasing a sequel titled 'Animal Park', in which Ranbir would potentially have a double role.

'Animal' revolves around a troubled father-son relationship and has Ranbir in the role of Rannvijay Singh, who goes on to exact revenge after there's an assassination attempt on his father. The film raked in over Rs 800 crore at the box office.

Meanwhile, Ranbir will be next seen in director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love & War' alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

