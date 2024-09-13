Illia Yefimchyk Passes Away : World's 'Most Monstrous Bodybuilder Dies At 36

Illia 'Golem' Yefimchyk, widely recognised as the world's "most monstrous bodybuilder," died aged 36, reportedly due to a heart attack. He was admitted to a hospital on September 6, where he fell into a coma, and passed away on September 11. The Belarusian man earned the nickname "The Mutant" in bodybuilding circles due to his imposing 6-foot frame and 340-pound weight. After his attack, his wife Anna performed chest compressions while waiting for the ambulance to come, reported DailyMail, citing local media. He was later flown to the hospital by a helicopter.

'I prayed all this time, hoping that Illia would recover,' Anna told Belarusian local media. “I spent every day by his side, hoping, and his heart started beating again for two days, but the doctor gave me the terrible news that his brain had died,” she added. “I thank everyone for their condolences. It's very heartwarming to realise that I am not left alone in this world, and so many people have offered me help and support,” she stated after his death. Though he never participated in any professional events, the Belarusian bodybuilder had a loyal social media following. He regularly shared videos with his fans that showed him pushing the boundaries of human capability. Eventually, he also got the nickname “The Mutant.”

It was once reported that he ate seven times a day and consumed over 16,500 calories to maintain his physique—this included 2.5 kilograms of steak and 108 pieces of sushi.He weighed 340 lbs and was 6ft 1 inch tall. According to the outlet, his chest measured 61 inches and his biceps 25 inches. Reportedly, he weighed just 70 kg at school and couldn’t do push-ups. However, later in life, he was inspired by Arnold Swazinecker and Sylvester Stallone and decided to work on his physical development. He lived in the Czech Republic, Dubai and the US.



